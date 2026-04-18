Centre's conspiracy to change federal structure defeated: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women's reservation, asserting that the defeat of its bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law was a victory for the Constitution as well as opposition unity.

She also demanded that the government implement the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

"What happened yesterday was a big win for democracy. The conspiracy to change the federal structure (of the country) was defeated. It was a victory for the Constitution, opposition unity, and the country," the Congress general secretary said at a press conference.

"When Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday, he said the Congress will not be able to sit on the treasury benches for years, which shows their mindset," Priyanka said. "The whole conspiracy was to stay in power. They thought that if delimitation is not done now, it would not be done before 2029 to stay in power," she said. This was being done by giving the excuse of women, she said, adding that the government would have done delimitation according to its own wishes. "They thought that if the bill passes, it is fine. If it fails, we will project the opposition as anti-women and become the messiah of women.

"It is not easy to become the messiah of women. We saw what happened to women in Hathras, what happened to our Olympic medallists, and others," Priyanka said. "The opposition could not have supported the move. It showed that the opposition can defeat them when united," she added. In a major setback to the government, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lower House on Friday. While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.