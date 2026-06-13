Centre takes possession of Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi after eviction order

Officials of the Land & Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Saturday took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area of the national capital, officials said.

The development follows a May 20 eviction order under which the L&DO sought possession of the land parcel, citing its need for a "larger public purpose".

The order, however, offered no details about the intended use of the land.

On June 8, the Delhi High Court asked a district court to decide on a plea by the Indian Polo Association (IPA) seeking a stay on the eviction notice.

However, the district court declined to grant interim relief against the order. The IPA termed the eviction "wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law," and said it would pursue all available legal remedies to safeguard its rights and interests. "As the matter is sub judice and ongoing, the Association does not propose to comment further at this stage," said IPA counsel, Major (Retd) Nirvikar Singh. The L&DO had also issued eviction orders to the Race Course Club and Gymkhana Club, saying that their premises were needed for a larger public purpose. In a relief to Delhi Gymkhana Club members, the Delhi High Court on May 26 took note of the Centre's submission that it would not take forcible possession of the colonial-era club by June 5 and observed that no interim order was needed at that stage.