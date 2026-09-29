Under-18 social media ban: Centre plans changes to IT intermediary rules

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court it would amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to stop social media platforms from allowing users below 18 to create accounts, The Times of India reported.

Concurring with the observations made by the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, counsel for petitioner NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, senior advocate H S Phoolka, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the agreements entered into by minors with social media intermediaries were void contracts and should be prevented.

The court has pressed for a statutory framework, rather than voluntary safeguards, requiring platforms to comply with Indian laws governing minors. The government told the bench it would examine the issue and take appropriate steps. “Membership of educational websites can be taken through consent of parents,” Mehta was quoted as saying, adding that the Centre would make it a statutory obligation for intermediaries not to allow minors to open social media accounts. Why was the petition filed? ALSO READ: SC to hear next week plea questioning ECI decisions under CEC Gyanesh Kumar The petition, filed by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, questions how minors can independently create social-media accounts by accepting platforms’ terms of service when Section 11 of the Indian Contract Act deems minors incompetent to contract.

The petition advocates for age-verification mechanisms, parental consent requirements and other safeguards for minors accessing digital platforms, rather than completely prohibiting their internet access. Justice Bagchi asked the Centre to direct social media intermediaries to ensure their platforms comply with Indian law, including by modifying their software where necessary. "They have registered under the laws of US and imported into Indian digital space the restrictions which are applicable in US (on minors' opening accounts on social media platforms), which is impermissible under Indian law," he said. When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government would have to “control intermediaries”, the bench asked the Centre to consider directing social-media platforms to ensure their technology and software comply with Indian law.

The bench specifically asked whether the Centre could issue directions under the Intermediary Rules requiring platforms to “fashion their software or platform” in conformity with Indian laws. Mehta told the court that intermediaries would have to comply with Indian law, adding: “Something can be done, something should be done and something will be done.” Why the government is moving now The case comes amid growing scrutiny of children's social-media use. The top court had earlier sought the Centre's response to the plea seeking safeguards for minors, after the petition raised concerns including online grooming, sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, misuse of personal data, behavioural profiling and exposure to age-inappropriate content.