Home / India News / Chadha, others wouldn't have quit if AAP followed 'right path': Anna Hazare

Chadha, others wouldn't have quit if AAP followed 'right path': Anna Hazare

The Chadha-led exodus marks a significant setback for the Kejriwal-led party since its formation in 2012, which followed the momentum of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement

Anna Hazare, anna
Anna Hazare said Chadha and others must have faced difficulties within AAP, and that is why they left (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Social activist Anna Hazare has said Raghav Chadha and six other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members would not have quit the party had it followed the "right" path.

"Everyone has the right to hold an opinion in a democracy. They (Chadha and others) must have faced some trouble, which is why they left," Hazare told reporters on Friday in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra.

AAP Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak addressed a joint press conference in Delhi on Friday, announcing their exit from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to join the BJP.

Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha members had quit the party and would function as a separate faction.

"It is their (AAP leadership's) fault. Had that party followed the right way, they would not have left," Hazare said.

Hazare reiterated that Chadha and others must have faced difficulties within AAP, and that is why they left. "Had the party gone in the right direction, they would not have quit the party," he added.

"There must be some or the other reason (for their leaving AAP). In a democracy, every person has a view about where to stay and leave," Hazare said.

The Chadha-led exodus marks a significant setback for the Kejriwal-led party since its formation in 2012, which followed the momentum of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Weather today: Heatwave alert in Delhi; rain, storms forecast across India

Ashok Lahiri: Technocrat turned politician who will spearhead NITI Aayog

Who is Ashok Lahiri, former CEA to be appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

Haryana govt dismisses official in ₹590 crore IDFC bank fraud case

Mumbai Police arrests 367 absconders in 3 months; 18 on run for over 20 yrs

Topics :Raghav ChadhaArvind KejriwalAnna HazareAAPAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story