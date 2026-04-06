Chandigarh on high alert after bomb threat targets University, schools

A threatening email warning of multiple bomb blasts at key locations in Chandigarh, including the Mayor's office, Secretariat, Chandigarh University, Gandhi Bhavan, and several schools, has triggered a high-security alert in the city on Monday.

The email contained specific timings for the alleged explosions, stating that schools could be targeted at 1:11 pm, the Mayor's office at 2:11 pm, and the Secretariat at 3:11 pm. It further issued a direct threat of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University's Gandhi Bhavan at 9:11 pm the same night.

The email read, "Khalistan wale bachian de khilaf nahin Hindu-stan Modi sarkar nu tabah karange KHALISTAN," which translates to "Khalistanis are not against the children; rather, they will destroy the 'Hindu-stan' Modi government--Khalistan."

The message also warned residents to "save their children," while making references to wider threats in the city. Authorities are actively investigating the email and further details are awaited. This incident follows a similar threat received by the office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on April 1. The email was sent to the official email ID of the Mayor, prompting heightened security in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that 47-year-old Srinivas Louis has been sent to a six-day police remand in connection with sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting government offices, High Courts, and other institutions across the country.