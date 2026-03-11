Change in name of state to Keralam a joyful moment for Malayalis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the change of name of the state from Kerala to Keralam by the Centre was a joyful moment for "Malayali" brothers.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation which works for welfare of the fishing community in the state.

In his inaugural address, Modi appreciated the role of the fishing community during the 2018 floods in Kerala, lauding their courage, service, and dedication at that time.

He also pointed out that the Dheevara Sabha has been working for fishermen's rights for 50 years.

Modi said the Centre too has been working for the welfare of the fishing community and has carried out various initiatives to empower them. He also said that the Union government has taken various measures, including installing over 4,500 satellite-based transponders in fishing boats, to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea. Modi also held a road show in this port city of poll-bound Kerala. The 300-metre-long road show was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, where he greeted the huge number of people of all ages gathered at the place from an open-top vehicle decked with flowers.