Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi and other state schools to remain closed on Nov 16

Chhath Puja is being observed nationwide today, predominantly in northern India, particularly in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring Nepal. This four-day celebration is scheduled from November 13 to November 16, 2026.

With the festival coinciding with the weekend, students and parents are keen to know whether schools will remain closed on Monday, November 16. The Delhi government has already declared a public holiday on that day, while other states have separate holiday schedules for educational institutions.

Delhi govt on Chhath Puja 2026 holiday

The General Administration Department of the Delhi Government shared this news via a post on X (Twitter). This order is relevant to all governmental offices, autonomous organizations, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) overseen by the Delhi Government.

This order was released by Pradeep Tayal, the Joint Secretary of the General Administration Department, specifically from the Coordination Branch. The order stated, "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare November 16, 2026 (Monday), as a public holiday in all Government Offices, Autonomous Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)." Bihar Chhath Puja 2026 holiday Chhath Puja stands as one of the major celebrations observed in Bihar. During this festival, schools and colleges throughout the state are expected to shut down. Typically, all educational institutions get a holiday lasting 3 to 4 days for Chhath Puja.

In the current year, it is anticipated that schools may be closed between November 14 and November 16, 2026. Chhath Puja 2026 school holidays in Uttar Pradesh At the same time, as per the calendar issued by the state government in Uttar Pradesh, a scheduled holiday has been kept on 15 and 16 November on Chhath 2026. Chhath puja 2026 holiday in Jharkhand According to the report issued by the state government, Chhath Puja will be a holiday on November 15, 16 and 17, resulting in a 3-day holiday. Chhath Puja 2026 holidays in West Bengal Chhath Puja is not broadly observed throughout West Bengal. Nevertheless, the state observes Jagadhatri Puja during a similar period. Typically, it occurs in October or November, roughly a month after Durga Puja.

The festivities are particularly well-known in places such as Chandannagar, Krishnanagar, and Murshidabad. Schools throughout West Bengal are expected to be closed from November 16 to November 20. Bank holidays on Chhath puja 2026 Bank holidays are set according to each state's specific bank holiday 2026 calendar and announcements from the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, a Chhath Puja holiday declared by a state government is not automatically recognized as a bank holiday across all branches. Individuals in Bihar and in states that celebrate Chhath should refer to the official bank holiday calendar for 2026 issued by the RBI for their specific state and date. November 15 falls on a Sunday, a day when banks are typically not operational.