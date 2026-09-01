Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case: ED raids former CM Bhupesh Baghel's PA

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at the premises of a personal assistant of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities at the state Public Service Commission, officials said.

They said a total of seven locations are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh PSC (CGPSC) and the searched premises include that of K K Chandrakar, the personal assistant of Baghel, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.