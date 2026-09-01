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Home / India News / Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case: ED raids former CM Bhupesh Baghel's PA

Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case: ED raids former CM Bhupesh Baghel's PA

The Enforcement Directorate searched premises linked to former CM Bhupesh Baghel's personal assistant K K Chandrakar in a PMLA probe into alleged CGPSC irregularities

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 9:56 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at the premises of a personal assistant of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities at the state Public Service Commission, officials said.

They said a total of seven locations are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities at the Chhattisgarh PSC (CGPSC) and the searched premises include that of K K Chandrakar, the personal assistant of Baghel, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bhupesh BaghelEnforcement DirectorateChhattisgarh

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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