Varanasi, India’s cultural and spiritual hub, is set to position itself as a global destination for art and culture with the debut edition of the ‘Banaras Biennale’. The 35-day event aims to celebrate the city’s art, culture, textiles and living practices. Backed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it will kick off on November 27 and will spread across the ghats, museums, universities and streets of Varanasi through exhibitions, cultural programmes, curated walkthroughs, training workshops and textile factory tours.

The Biennale will coincide with the second edition of the India Biennale, organised by the Ministry of Culture, taking place in Delhi from December 4. The Banaras Biennale is, however, an industry-backed initiative with an investment of upwards of ₹20 crore. “The event is entirely funded by the industry, with several industry partners joining in to make it a financial success,” says Madhav Singhania, steering committee chairman of CII Banaras Biennale 2026. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he added that the first objective would be to create an institution out of the Biennale in the city of Kashi and then to expand it with every edition.

The event, themed ‘Kashi/light: The City as a Sensorium’, will kick off on Friday with a pre-dawn visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, followed by a walkthrough — Paani Mein Lakeere — with the lead visual art curator, Gayatri Sinha. The exhibitions, including the textile curation, Ek Dhaga, Ek Duniya: Silk, Zari and the Light of Kashi, and the photography walkthrough, My River, My Witness, will be open on all days during the Biennale. The event will open to the general public from November 28. The aim, according to the organisers, is to reimagine the existing rich heritage of Banaras to establish it as a global destination. The peaceful riverfront experience will be enhanced by live music concerts bringing the city’s musical heritage to its ghats. The factory tours and artisan workshops will shift the focus to the making of famous Banarasi textiles, including saris and carpets. The walkthroughs across the ghats will also feature culinary demonstrations. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be a venue for multiple workshops, panel discussions and exhibitions.