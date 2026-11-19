The CISF on Wednesday said it foiled a forced entry attempt by a man at the hyper-sensitive Delhi Airport.

The central paramilitary force posted an undated 25-second video on X showing a man forcing his way into Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport."

Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

The video shows the security personnel stopping the man at the entry gate and holding onto him as the intruder pushes him to forcibly enter the terminal.