CISF personnel on sensitive duties to undergo psychometric assessment

The Central Industrial Security Force will get a special psychometric assessment conducted for its personnel deployed in the "highly sensitive" units, including those proposed to be posted for the security of the Parliament House Complex, a force spokesman said on Friday.

The central paramilitary force will also get its medical officers and unit commanders trained to "identify" early behavioral changes, signs of acute stress, and psychiatric emergencies among the staff so that timely professional intervention can be initiated.

The decisions are part of an MoU inked by the force on Friday with the Delhi-based Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), with an aim to balance mental health and occupational stress among the force personnel, the spokesman said.

The agreement has been signed for a three-year period. "The MoU adds a specialised clinical and psychiatric dimension to the CISF's expanding mental-wellness ecosystem," he said. As part of the MoU, IHBAS will conduct specialised psychometric assessments of CISF personnel deployed in highly sensitive units, specifically including those proposed for deployment at the Parliament House Complex in Delhi and medical officers. Also, supervisory heads of various field formations will be trained to identify early behavioral changes, signs of acute stress, and psychiatric emergencies for timely professional intervention, the spokesman said. It has also been decided that personnel requiring psychiatric care will have direct access to counselling and treatment through IHBAS OPD and IPD facilities, including dedicated support for Alcohol Dependence Syndrome (ADS).