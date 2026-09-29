CISF personnel shoots dead Asst. Commandant, 3 other colleagues in J-K

Four CISF personnel including an assistant commandant were killed in an incident of fratricide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were guarding Sewa-III power project at Mashka village of Basohli bordering Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

They said an argument took place between two jawans over some issue and later one of them opened indiscriminate firing causing the fatalities.

Senior officers have rushed to the scene and further details are awaited, the officials said