Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) to develop model guidelines on the disclosure of AI assistance in legal research.

Delivering the inaugural address at CLEA 1st Annual International Conference on Legal Education 2026 here, he also suggested that a minimum period of legal aid work be made compulsory for every student to graduate, with additional credits for those who go beyond it.

"I would urge CLEA to take the lead by developing model guidelines on the disclosure of AI assistance in legal research, which law schools and journals across the Commonwealth could adapt to their own needs," he said.

Talking about research in the age of AI, he cautioned that no student should be held guilty of misconduct on the word of a machine alone as software that claims to tell whether a given essay was written by a student or by a machine can go wrong for different reasons. Students must know which uses are permitted and which must be disclosed, among others. He said tools like AI can help researchers find and organise material, but the answer is not necessarily an accurate one. However, he said that shortcomings like a fabricated authority looking entirely plausible may occur when using these technological tools.

The answer lies in responsible use, and not in uncritical adoption or blanket prohibition. The researchers must check every authority against its primary source, disclose any material assistance, and remain answerable for what they publish, he said. An AI system cannot be credited as an author, precisely because it cannot be held responsible for the work. He said generative artificial intelligence has unsettled the long-held assumption that an examination sheet or a research paper is evidence of what a student knows. A tool can now summarise a judgment, suggest arguments, and produce a polished answer within minutes. "The question, therefore, is no longer whether students will use these tools, but whether the work they submit still reflects their own reasoning, understanding, and appreciation for the law," Justice Surya Kant said.

The simplest response would be to ban such tools altogether, but he is convinced that this would be neither practicable nor wise, he said. Courts across the Commonwealth have largely chosen to regulate the use of such tools rather than forbid them. The Supreme Court of Singapore, for instance, permits court users to employ such tools, but holds them fully responsible for everything they file, he said. He said a ban would only drive this use out of sight, where it can be neither guided nor examined. "The wiser course is to set clear rules and to teach responsible use, so that technology assists the student's search," he said.

He said many institutions now rely on software that claims to tell whether a given essay was written by a student or by a machine, and it is tempting to treat its verdict as proof of misconduct. The software used to determine whether an essay was written by the student or not is far from reliable. He cited a 2023 study which found that seven widely used detectors, though almost flawless with essays written by schoolchildren in the US, wrongly flagged more than three in every five essays by non-native speakers of English as machine generated. In a Commonwealth where so many students write in English as a second or third language, an honest student could thus be branded a cheat on the strength of a number that no one can explain, and that student cannot meaningfully challenge, he said.

Justice Surya Kant said assessment, too, must evolve, so that written work is supported by an oral explanation, a defence of the authorities relied upon, or an exercise in spotting the errors in a machine-generated answer. Talking about the importance of legal aid clinics, he said the legal services authority's own scheme points the way, envisaging panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers working alongside students, and clinics that reach out to villages and settlements. However, he believes that a clinic's work should also not pause with the semester, and students who serve in it during their breaks should receive certificates for the work they actually do, he said.

Legal aid clinics can themselves become centres of continuing learning, where panel advocates, legal services officers and students meet in regular case discussions, he said. On the question of whether practical learning should remain confined to a separate corner of the curriculum, or whether it should also shape the teaching of core subjects such as Evidence, Criminal Procedure, Family Law and Constitutional Law, he said the latter deserves serious consideration. With 'uniform citation for the commonwealth' being the topic for a technical session of the conference, he said where a Court has assigned a neutral citation, as the Supreme Court has done since 2023, that citation should serve as its principal identifier.