CJI Surya Kant declines to meet Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice on the judicial side in the Supreme Court, sources said on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, had written to the CJI seeking a meeting with him between 4 and 5 pm on Monday to hand over a memorandum demanding an end to "vote chori", Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, halting of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and switching back to the paper ballot format.

The opposition parties announced a protest march to the Supreme Court on Monday over their demands, with the Congress calling it "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy", for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm. In response to Rahul Gandhi' request for a meeting, CJI Surya Kant said that no orders can be passed on the administrative side, and asked the Congress leader to file a petition on the judicial side that may be taken up on Tuesday, the sources said. The CJI said the Supreme Court is open 24x7 for all citizens if their fundamental rights are violated, they added.

He also said the Supreme Court cannot interfere with the functions of the executive on the administrative side, the sources said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X that the march to the Supreme Court would be taken out by Indians united beyond parties, gender, caste, community and state. "Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. "Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, and all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India will walk with us," Gandhi said in the post.