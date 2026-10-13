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CJP announces protest in Rajasthan against 'illegal detention' by police

CJP spokesperson Deepak Baliyan alleged that police in Rajasthan prevented the party workers from joining protests in Delhi and harassed their families

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A crowd of demonstrators gathers during a protest demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 7:56 AM IST
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The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday said it would launch a major protest in Rajasthan in the next 10 days against the alleged detention, house arrest and assault of student activists and social workers by police.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, CJP spokesperson Deepak Baliyan alleged that police in Rajasthan prevented the party workers from joining protests in Delhi and harassed their families.

Baliyan claimed that he was kept under house arrest for four days in the Kathumar area of Alwar district and personnel from four police stations were deployed outside his house.

Party member Gigraj Jorli alleged that police detained him inside his vehicle on October 10 while he was headed to Delhi to participate in a protest.

He alleged that his associate Surendra was also kept in illegal detention.

Another CJP member, Shashikant, alleged that, on October 8, he and his associate Suraj Meena were detained and beaten at Jaipur's Gandhi Nagar Police Station. Their phones were confiscated and they were prevented from seeking legal assistance, he added.

The CJP appealed to civil society organisations, student groups and other social organisations to join its protest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ProtestrajasthanRajasthan governmentPolice

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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