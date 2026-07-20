The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) will march to Parliament on Monday ahead of the first day of the Monsoon Session despite no police clearance. The group has called for the 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet paper leak.

Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday night ahead of the march. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X that "around 20,000 people" were at and around Jantar Mantar even before the scheduled mobilisation.

Here's all you need to know about the CJP's Parliament march today:

1. CJP founder Abhijit Dipke addressed the supporters ahead of the march and urged them to remain at Jantar Mantar through Sunday night. In a video message, he said, "Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don't come, they will try to end the protest."

Dipke added, "Our protest and march will be peaceful. I request everyone to follow the rules and guidelines." 2. Activist Sonam Wangchuk , who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, said he will end his hunger strike on Monday if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session. In a post on X, he said if his health or other factors do not permit this, then the "MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance". Wangchuk was detained on Saturday and admitted to the government-run Safdarjung Hospital, where he remains under continuous medical care.

3. The Delhi Police has deployed more than 5,000 personnel, visible at every nook and corner around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations, ahead of the planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in the New Delhi district. 4. The Delhi Police said no permission had been sought or granted for any protest march and procession in the New Delhi District in view of the Parliament Session beginning on Monday. The police appealed to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gatherings or marches, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security. They said several entry points have already been turned into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi.