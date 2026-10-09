INDIA bloc to meet today, weigh fresh protests; CJP alleges leader detained

The INDIA bloc is set to meet on Friday, October 9, to decide its next course of action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders are keeping open the possibility of fresh protests if they do not secure a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu.

INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The leaders have sought an appointment with the President to present their concerns over the SIR exercise. If the meeting is not granted, “all options are on the table”, they were quoted as saying.

Possible venues for further demonstrations include Rashtrapati Bhavan, Seva Teerth, the Vice-President’s residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the Opposition first wrote to the President on October 2. After Rashtrapati Bhavan sought the names of the delegation members, the bloc submitted another request on October 5, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9. The Opposition had not received a response as of Thursday, Venugopal said. This comes as the Opposition continues its agitation over alleged “vote chori”, with leaders demanding Kumar’s resignation. The INDIA bloc had earlier agreed on a joint action plan that includes rallies and “save democracy” marches.

Delhi orders liquor shops closed on October 9, 10 Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of retail liquor shops across the national capital on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure to maintain public order. Under the order, retail liquor vends operating under licence categories L6, L6FG, L8, L10 and L8&L14 will remain closed on both days. The competent authority issued the directive with prior approval. CJP alleges leader detained ahead of Delhi protest The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has alleged that its organisational co-in-charge Deepak Baliyan was detained from his home in Rajasthan on Thursday evening, ahead of the party’s planned protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10. The party said he was released late at night, but the detention had raised concerns among its members as workers prepared to travel to the capital.

CJP has announced a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise, demanding action over voter deletions and an independent inquiry. The party has also sought restoration of the January 2025 voter list, according to its stated demands. What happened on October 8? The INDIA bloc on Thursday staged a sit-in at Rajghat in Delhi, marking the third consecutive day of protests against Kumar and the SIR exercise. The demonstration followed two days of confrontations with police, during which several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained while attempting to march towards designated protest sites.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Opposition leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The leaders said they were praying for “wisdom” for the government and the Chief Election Commissioner, and reiterated their demand for Kumar’s resignation. The protests come days after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months, largely concerning decisions and orders related to the SIR. The Election Commission has maintained that differing views are normal in institutional deliberations and that its orders carry legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.