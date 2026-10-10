CJP protest today: Police detain over 1000 people as Dipke heads to Delhi

Delhi is under heightened security cover on Saturday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) prepares to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police have denied permission for the demonstration, detained people across the capital and imposed restrictions on public transport and traffic ahead of the planned mobilisation.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the restrictions, comparing the situation to the Emergency and accusing the Centre of trying to prevent people from joining the demonstration.

Dipke left Mumbai for Delhi on Saturday morning and said he was prepared to be detained or arrested. The protest is scheduled for 10 am and seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and the scrapping of the SIR process.

Dipke compares restrictions to Emergency Criticising the security measures, Dipke said the restrictions on public movement would cause greater inconvenience than the protest itself. “Shut down the entire country if you are so scared of the youth,” he said, according to Hindustan Times. He questioned the government’s argument that protests inconvenience the public, pointing to the closure of Metro stations, cancellation of trains and road restrictions. “Delhi is not private property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said, alleging that the measures were intended to stop people from joining the demonstration. Dipke also said he was ready to face arrest. “If they want to detain or arrest me, let them go ahead. I am ready for it; let them arrest or detain me. It makes no difference to me,” he told news agency ANI. He said CJP would continue its campaign for free and fair elections.

More than 1,000 detained across Delhi More than 1,000 people have been detained across Delhi ahead of the protest, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday, citing police sources. Detentions were reported in several districts, including southeast, east and northeast Delhi, as well as at railway stations, bus stops and near the airport. Police also removed people described as suspicious from the vicinity of Jantar Mantar. The CJP has separately alleged that activists travelling from other states were intercepted or detained. Why is the CJP protesting? The CJP is demanding Kumar’s resignation and the scrapping of the SIR process, citing concerns over the removal of eligible voters from electoral rolls. The revision has reportedly resulted in more than 13 crore names being removed from draft rolls. The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have rejected allegations of electoral manipulation.

Why did Delhi Police deny permission? Delhi Police denied permission, citing the short notice given by organisers, alleged violations during previous demonstrations and concerns over public safety and law and order. In its October 9 letter, police said the communication submitted by the CJP did not qualify as a formal application under the prescribed procedure, which requires applications for events at Jantar Mantar to be submitted at least 10 days in advance. Police also cited the risk of overcrowding, traffic congestion and disruption to residents and commuters, saying restrictions were necessary to maintain public order. Metro curbs, train cancellations and traffic diversions The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday, according to The Indian Express. Interchange facilities remain available at affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.