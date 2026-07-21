CJP removes Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after 'insensitive' burger video

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from the post after a video surfaced showing him eating a burger during the police crackdown on the outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

In a statement, the CJP said Dahiya's conduct was inconsistent with the values of the movement.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya said people didn't see that he had not slept for two nights just like those who were at the protest site. "You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester." The CJP has condemned the "deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the statement said. "In response, we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties," it added. The controversy erupted after a video circulating on social media showed Dahiya at a fast-food outlet near Jantar Mantar while the police were using force against protesters attempting to march towards Parliament. In the clip, a person is also seen questioning why he (Dahiya) was at the restaurant instead of being with the protesters.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya posted a video of himself eating a burger and dismissed the controversy. "Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," he said. He also said people were ignoring the work done by those involved in the protest. "What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights, just like those who are at the protest site. You hold me accountable as if it is my job to be a protester. You haven't elected me to this position," Dahiya said in Hindi.