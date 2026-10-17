CJP's Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail, asked to sign peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.

Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting for the written order for further details," a senior police officer told PTI.