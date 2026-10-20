CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody.

Das and Ranka sought a night hearing in the high court, which is shut this week due to Dussehra vacation.

A newly-appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station on Monday ordered their judicial remand for two more days after they were produced before him.

They were taken into custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site, and were sent to five-day judicial custody.