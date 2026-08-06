CJP to launch nationwide campaign against unemployment, says Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday described unemployment as a major problem in the country, and said it would be taken up as a nationwide issue.

He was addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's core team meeting in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The core team had been holding talks at Dipke's residence since Wednesday.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present at the press conference.

The protests, led by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the Neet paper leak and other exam irregularities, led to Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as the Union education minister.