CJP vows to continue protests, calls fresh Jantar Mantar march on Sunday

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday vowed to continue protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, announcing another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, even as the Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and central Delhi.

Addressing a press conference after police detained protesters, activists and political leaders during Saturday's demonstrations, Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's national organisation in-charge, said the party would not retreat despite the detentions.

"The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. This fear of Modi, Shah shows we have won half the fight," said Shinde, who's leading the protest as key members of CJP remain under detention.

"As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am tomorrow," Shinde said. He urged people to join the demonstration in large numbers and continue protesting even if stopped by the police. "Come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers, and protest wherever Delhi Police stops you," he said. The outfit said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across the country until accountability was fixed over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes. CJP representatives condemned the detention of party leaders and other protesters during Saturday's demonstrations, alleging that the authorities had imposed an "undeclared Emergency" in the national capital to prevent people from assembling peacefully.

Shinde criticised the heavy security deployment and restrictions, alleging that Delhi had been turned into a "cantonment or fortress". He claimed that more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political figures, had faced detentions and police action. He also alleged that restrictions on transport services and the deployment of signal jammers were aimed at suppressing peaceful protests. Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Anish Gawande said attempts were being made to create a divide between civil society groups and opposition parties participating in protests against the chief election commissioner. "The protests that have taken place against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have always featured unity between civil society actors and the opposition," Gawande said.

Citing the detention of former chief ministers, MPs and political workers, he said opposition parties had participated in demonstrations organised by different political groups in Maharashtra and Delhi. A false divide was being created between opposition parties and civil society actors seeking accountability, he said, adding that the two would continue to work together. Srijan Bhattacharya of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said, "We are working with broadest possible unity against dictatorship." The CJP representatives also criticised restrictions on access to Jantar Mantar, the closure of metro stations, suspension of train services and preventive detentions at transit hubs, alleging that the measures were intended to obstruct peaceful assembly.

The organisers said the campaign for electoral transparency would continue across multiple states until constitutional rights were safeguarded. "Civil disobedience and street protests will continue relentlessly until jails are filled and the government is held accountable. Democracy is not for sale," the statement said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning of possible traffic disruptions in New Delhi and central Delhi on Sunday, October 11, in view of the law-and-order situation. Diversions may come into effect from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, the advisory said. Several major roads and intersections could be affected, including areas around Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Rail Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road and Sardar Patel Marg.