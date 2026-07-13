Cloudy skies in Delhi as AQI drops; IMD forecasts rainfall in most states

Delhi saw a change in weather once again on Monday, as residents woke to hot, humid conditions. The city's air quality also deteriorated, remaining in the 'poor' category.

The Air Quality Index ( AQI ) stood at 294 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, Delhi's AQI had risen to 261, the highest level recorded in more than 85 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the 'feels like' temperature touched 45.7 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm on Sunday, while the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.

The AQI was the highest since April 17, when it was recorded at 263. The city had reported an AQI of 140 on Friday, with air quality remaining in the 'moderate' and 'satisfactory' categories for most of the month.

Delhi weather today The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky over the national capital today. Strong surface winds, occasionally reaching 40 kmph, are also expected. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no forecast for rainfall in the city today, hence the weather may remain hot and humid throughout the day. Weather across India IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, and parts of West Bengal.