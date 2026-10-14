Cloudy skies in Delhi today; heavy rain likely in parts of South India

Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with cloud cover increasing towards the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has not issued any warning for the national capital today.

The weather department forecasts a maximum temperature of 33-35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20-22 degrees Celsius for Wednesday, with no rain expected.

However, the weather is likely to change on Thursday when Delhi may see very light to light rainfall at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, the weather agency predicted. Another spell of rain and thunderstorms is likely during the night. The IMD has also forecast a spell of rain at many places on Friday morning.

Rain, thunderstorms likely across North India The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab today and tomorrow. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and West Rajasthan on Wednesday. Strong winds are also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Uttarakhand is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between October 14 and 19, while parts of Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh may see showers over the next few days.

Heavy rain forecast over southern states Southern India is expected to see a spell of rain over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday, with rainfall expected to continue through October 19, according to the IMD. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall from Thursday through October 19. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema are also expected to experience heavy showers during parts of October 15-18. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.