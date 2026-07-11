CM Mohan Majhi orders criminal investigation into Odisha textbook fiasco

The Odisha government on Saturday ordered a comprehensive criminal investigation into the preparation and publication of the error-ridden school textbooks that triggered statewide outrage.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Director of Teacher Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE and SCERT) to lodge a written complaint with the Crime Branch for further investigation.

The move comes two weeks after the government suspended four officials of the Directorate of TE and SCERT, including its then director, and initiated disciplinary proceedings against six others over the textbook fiasco.

As many as 55 textbooks introduced for 5.23 million students from Classes I to VIII for the 2026-27 academic session were found to contain 1,678 spelling errors, grammatical mistakes, and factual, historical and geographical blunders after they were distributed to students.

Taking serious note of the findings of a high-level probe headed by D K Singh, development commissioner, and subsequent media reports, Majhi directed that a criminal investigation be launched into the entire process involving the preparation, review and publication of the textbooks. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the chief minister specifically instructed the Director of TE and SCERT to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with the superintendent of police of the Crime Branch, paving the way for a detailed criminal probe. Earlier, the probe panel highlighted serious lapses in content preparation, fact-checking, editorial scrutiny and quality control during the drafting, review and printing stages of the books.

Based on the committee's findings, four officials, including former Director of TE and SCERT Manoj Padhi, and three assistant directors — Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu — were placed under suspension. Disciplinary proceedings were also ordered against six assistant directors — Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Sudarshan Santara. The controversy erupted after numerous factual, historical and geographical errors were discovered in the newly published textbooks prepared by the Directorate of TE and SCERT under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum reforms. From portraying the Sitabinji cave in Keonjhar district as the birthplace of Lord Ram's twin sons, Luv and Kush, and locating the Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand, to misidentifying the Hampi Stone Chariot as the Konark Sun Temple and Karnataka's Assembly building as Odisha's, the blunders exposed deep failures in curriculum development and academic scrutiny.