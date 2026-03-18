Coal ban amid LPG shortage deepens distress of Odisha's food sector

The Odisha government’s decision to ban the use of coal and briquettes in urban areas as part of its heatwave management strategy has intensified the crisis faced by food businesses already grappling with a shortage of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

While the move aims to reduce urban pollution and heat stress, it has dealt a double blow to roadside eateries, small hotels, restaurants and catering services that had shifted to coal and firewood as a stopgap arrangement amid erratic LPG supply.

In a standard operating procedure (SOP), the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department directed urban local bodies (ULBs) to prohibit coal and briquette use, citing concerns that fly ash accumulation contributes to dust pollution and rising temperatures.

“Unregulated burning of coal by roadside eateries leads to accumulation of ash on roads, aggravating both pollution and heat conditions. The restriction is necessary during peak summer. We have asked civic bodies to strictly prohibit the use of coal and briquettes,” a department official said. The directive comes at a time when LPG supply chains remain disrupted due to geopolitical tensions affecting tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz. With commercial LPG cylinders becoming scarce, many vendors, eateries and catering services across India have been forced to cut menus, shut operations or shift to cheaper fuels such as coal, firewood or electric cooktops.

The new restriction has now removed even that fallback option. According to the All Odisha Roadside Vendors’ Association, nearly 30,000 street food vendors across the state have been directly affected by the LPG shortage. The association has urged the government to intervene, warning that the crisis has put livelihoods at risk and disrupted access to affordable food. Pratap Kumar Sahu, president of the association, said many vendors have already shut down or are on the verge of closure due to non-availability of commercial cylinders. He alleged that black marketing has worsened the situation, with LPG cylinders being sold at Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the association has demanded subsidised commercial LPG, assured monthly allocation of at least 10 cylinders per vendor and expansion of distribution networks. The impact is also being felt across the broader food ecosystem. Restaurants and caterers dependent on bulk cooking are facing operational disruptions. “We had shifted to coal after the LPG crisis. Now the H&UD department’s move has created confusion and we have no other option. Without fuel, how can we run kitchens and sustain our livelihood?” said Nigamananda Mohanty, a roadside hotel owner in Bhubaneswar. Event catering and banquet services could also be hit if supply does not stabilise soon.