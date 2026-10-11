Coal Ministry team assesses feasibility of resuming mining in Meghalaya

A technical team of the Coal Ministry has inspected coal-bearing areas in Meghalaya to assess the feasibility of resuming small-scale mining, which has remained suspended since the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a ban on rat-hole mining in the state in 2014, officials said on Sunday.

The team, comprising officials from the Ministry of Coal, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), visited mining areas in East Jaintia Hills and the Khasi Hills last week, accompanied by officials of the state Directorate of Mineral Resources.

Director of Mineral Resources M P Tongper said the inspection was part of ongoing discussions between the Meghalaya government and the Centre to explore ways to operationalise small-scale coal mining while ensuring compliance with environmental, safety and legal requirements.

During the visit, the team examined mining methods practised in the areas and assessed the feasibility of conducting operations in a safe, scientific and environmentally sustainable manner, taking into account the state's geology and landholding patterns, he said. The team subsequently held discussions with senior state government officials on the challenges faced by local miners and the technical, safety and environmental requirements for scientific mining suited to the state's geological conditions. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had met Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on July 7 to raise the concerns of coal-dependent families and explore options for reviving the sector.

"Our government is committed to exploring viable options to restart coal mining in Meghalaya, balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. By working together with the Ministry of Coal and local miners, we can develop a framework that ensures sustainable, safe and scientific mining operations," Sangma had said. The development comes days after a committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court sought a detailed inquiry into the shortage of around 13.02 lakh metric tonnes of inventoried coal in the state, equivalent to approximately 52,000 truckloads, and called for responsibility to be fixed for the missing stock. Further technical assessments and follow-up meetings between the state government and the Centre are expected in the coming weeks.