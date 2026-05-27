Coal Ministry to hold roadshow for gasification projects on May 28

The Ministry of Coal will organise a roadshow in New Delhi on May 28 to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects under the Centre’s ₹37,500-crore incentive scheme aimed at boosting coal gasification in the country.

The event will bring together policymakers, state government representatives, industry executives, investors, technology providers and financial institutions to discuss opportunities and partnerships in coal gasification projects, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The roadshow is part of the ministry’s efforts to accelerate the development of a coal gasification ecosystem and push the implementation of projects under the scheme.

The scheme, approved earlier by the Union Cabinet, seeks to promote coal gasification as a cleaner and value-added use of domestic coal and lignite resources. It is aimed at helping India achieve its target of gasifying 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal by 2030 and reducing dependence on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea, ammonia and methanol.