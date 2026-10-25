Coal supply crunch deepens as 98 power plants face critical stock levels

In a significant indication of the stress, a Gujarat power utility recently asked industrial consumers to cut electricity use during evening hours to avoid shortages, according to media reports. The state recorded its highest-ever electricity demand of 29,822 megawatts (MW) on October 16, 2026, which was 36.6 per cent higher than the 21,822 MW recorded in October last year, according to a statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) last week.

The statement further mentioned that the state was ramping up coal supplies, with the Centre assuring 10-11 railway rakes of coal daily until November and 13-14 rakes thereafter. The state has secured additional power allocations from central generating stations and extended existing arrangements for 716 MW until March 2028, while seeking another 500 MW. It also plans to maximise the use of around 12,000 MW of daytime solar generation by shifting agricultural consumption to solar hours and expanding battery energy storage capacity.