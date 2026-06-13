Cong launches anti-paper leak campaign; Rahul to begin outreach on Jun 17

The Congress on Saturday announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign against the alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, with Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address a series of student conventions, starting from Kota on June 17.

The movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for "repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals", the party said.

In a statement, AICC general Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, "The Congress party will therefore seek a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the crisis confronting India's youth and advocate legislative measures to protect their interests, rights and future." He said LoP Rahul Gandhi, who has emerged as the "most consistent and credible advocate" for India's students and youth, will conduct a series of large student conventions starting with Kota (June 17), Allahabad (July 10), Patna (July 11) and Delhi (July 14), bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by the alleged examination scandals.

"The campaign will highlight the hardships faced by millions of young Indians whose futures are being repeatedly jeopardised by paper leaks, rising examination costs and the government's failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system," Venugopal said. As part of this nationwide campaign, the party will reiterate Gandhi's call to mobilise students through extensive outreach by National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Youth Congress, Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and local units across the country, he said. Physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale, according to Venugopal.

"Reflecting Rahul Gandhi's conviction that the aspirations of young Indians must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence or political indifference, the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals," he said. The Congress general secretary said the movement will take to the streets the demands earlier articulated by Gandhi, including the decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets and accountability at the highest levels of government, including the resignation of the Union education minister.

"Having repeatedly raised these issues, Rahul Gandhi has made the defence of merit, fairness and the availability of equal opportunity to our youth a pressing matter of national importance," he said, adding that the party will seek a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the measures to protect youth's interests. Venugopal further said that under the guidance of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the empowering leadership of Gandhi, the Indian National Congress has announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign against the "growing crisis of paper leaks, examination irregularities, unemployment and the systematic betrayal of India's youth by the Modi government".