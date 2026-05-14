Home / India News / Congress names VD Satheesan as next Kerala CM after days of suspense

Congress names VD Satheesan as next Kerala CM after days of suspense

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi in the presence of senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Mukul Wasnik

VD Satheesan, Satheesan
Congress leader V D Satheesan | (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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VD Satheesan was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday, clearing the way for him to become the next chief minister of Kerala.
 
More than 10 days after the declaration of the Assembly election results, the Congress announced Satheesan’s name at a press conference. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi in the presence of senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.
 
The decision was taken after a meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs at the KPCC headquarters. 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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Topics :Kerala Assembly electionsKerala govtKerala governmentCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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