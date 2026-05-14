Congress names VD Satheesan as next Kerala CM after days of suspense

VD Satheesan was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday, clearing the way for him to become the next chief minister of Kerala.

More than 10 days after the declaration of the Assembly election results, the Congress announced Satheesan’s name at a press conference. The announcement was made by AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi in the presence of senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs at the KPCC headquarters.