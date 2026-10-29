Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1: What conditions have police set?

The The Delhi police have granted conditional clearance for the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, imposing restrictions on speeches, crowd movement, security arrangements, and traffic management. The rally, which is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, is part of the Opposition’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The police have issued some key conditions for the gathering and warned that failure to comply could lead to the withdrawal of permission. The clearance is also subject to approval from the land-owning authority.

Police rules for the rally

The police have laid down detailed requirements to maintain public order and manage the expected crowd. The main conditions include:

Rally timings: The event must conclude by 5 pm, and participants must begin dispersing immediately. Overnight stays at Ramlila Maidan before or after the rally are prohibited

CCTV surveillance: Organisers must install high-definition cameras at entry and exit gates, the stage, seating enclosures, and other key locations. A dedicated control room with at least five monitoring screens is also mandatory

Restrictions on marches: Participants cannot march to any location outside Ramlila Maidan. Organisers must ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and that there is no disruptive behaviour

Speech guidelines: Speeches must not contain remarks concerning caste, creed, or colour that could disturb communal harmony. If a speaker makes provocative or intimidating remarks, the public address system must be switched off immediately and the speaker removed from the stage ALSO READ: Delhi stays under blanket of poor air as AQI holds at 229, NCR air worsens The conditions are intended to address security, crowd management, and public order concerns during the political gathering.

Traffic, parking and other arrangements Organisers must ensure that buses, cars, tempos, and other vehicles are parked only at locations designated by the traffic police. They must also provide adequate drinking water, sufficient toilet facilities with separate arrangements for women, and identifiable volunteers to assist attendees. The police have additionally asked the organisers to submit a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute programme, and details of buses, including their registration numbers. Organisers must coordinate with the police personnel deployed at the venue and follow instructions issued by senior officers. Other arrangements Authorities are reportedly preparing extensive security arrangements, including the deployment of around 3,500 personnel and more than 200 CCTV cameras, to manage the event.