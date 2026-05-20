Constitution, voice of Gandhi, Ambedkar under attack: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Constitution is under attack and called it a document that represents the voices of Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi that must be protected.

He was addressing a 'Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha' in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, in memory of revolutionary Veera Pasi who belonged to the district.

"While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the Constitution is not an ordinary document, but one that carried the ideology of Ambedkar, Veera Pasi and Mahatma Gandhi, along with the contributions of several reformers such as Narayana Guru in Kerala and Basavanna in Karnataka. Gandhi also referred to Buddha, Guru Nanak, and Kabir, saying their voices were reflected in the Constitution. He alleged that while people bow before statues and organise large programmes, they remain silent when attacks are made on the Constitution and the ideology it represents. "Those who bow before Ambedkar's statue forget his ideology. They do not protect it. The ideology must be defended when it is under attack," he said.

As some members of the audience applauded, Gandhi said, "You are clapping now, but when the Constitution is torn apart, you remain silent." "It says India belongs to everyone, not to any caste, individual, billionaire or organisation," he said. Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to cut down on fuel consumption, gold purchase, and foreign travel to warn of a sharp rise in prices. "In the coming months, inflation will rise sharply. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas, food grains, everything will increase," he said. He criticised Modi for flying off on a five-nation tour right after his appeal to the people to refrain from going abroad.

He also alleged that the prime minister is "attacking the Constitution 24 hours a day" by weakening MNREGA, not conducting caste census, and favouring select industrialists. Gandhi alleged that the interests of big industrialists such as Ambani and Adani were being prioritised at the cost of the country. He said remembering Ambedkar, Veera Pasi, and Mahatma Gandhi was meaningful only if their ideology was protected. "Just folding hands before their statues is not enough. If you go out and act against their ideology, it has no meaning," he said. Gandhi said India's ideals of equality and justice must be defended collectively.