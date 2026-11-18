Reel makers cannot claim the protection granted to journalists covering protests under a Supreme Court order, the Delhi Police told the apex court, arguing that social media influencers and content creators remain subject to general laws and lawful crowd-control measures.

Delhi Police made the submission in an affidavit filed in response to a batch of petitions concerning the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital, reported Bar and Bench. The protests called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The affidavit comes after the Supreme Court, during earlier hearings, warned the police against obstructing journalists covering the protests following complaints that media personnel were being prevented from performing their duties.

The Delhi Police maintained that it had never knowingly obstructed journalists in the discharge of their professional responsibilities. However, it argued that the court's protection for journalists should not extend to reel makers and social media influencers. "The Delhi Police has, at no point, sought to obstruct, impede or interfere with the bona fide discharge of journalistic duties, whether during the protests in question or otherwise," the affidavit said. The police said the Supreme Court's directive intended to protect journalists performing their professional duties and was not meant to exempt content creators or unruly elements from general law or lawful directions issued by law enforcement agencies at sites of prohibited assemblies.

It also argued that the question of whether social media influencers and reel makers could be treated as journalists or reporters was yet to be determined. According to the affidavit, the predominant intent behind an individual's activities could be a deciding factor in establishing whether they were reporting news or creating content. However, the police acknowledged that the constitutional freedom to gather, record and publish news extends to independent media persons, freelancers and individuals reporting through YouTube and other digital platforms. It said this freedom could not be denied solely because an individual did not have Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation, an employer-issued press card or employment with a recognised news organisation. Such individuals, however, would remain subject to general laws and lawful police directions, the affidavit added.

The police also alleged that some protesters carrying cameras and microphones had falsely identified themselves as journalists, making it difficult to distinguish professional reporters from content creators. The affidavit also addressed allegations of police harassment and detention raised by journalists covering the protests. On complaints of alleged sexual harassment by a police officer, the police said two of the three journalists concerned did not wish to pursue their complaints, while the third did not participate in the police inquiry. It added that an examination of CCTV footage did not corroborate the allegations and that the complaints had been closed. On the alleged detention of reporters from Peek TV, the police said a Deputy Commissioner of Police had subsequently met them and expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

"The said account itself demonstrates that the senior officers of the Delhi Police acted promptly to ensure that journalists, once identified, were not removed, and that any inconvenience caused in the midst of the crowd-control operation was not intentional," the affidavit added, according to Bar and Bench. The police also denied allegations of assault and illegal detention made by The Caravan journalist Ryan Thomas, saying he had been removed from the protest site as part of a crowd-control operation. Responding to complaints involving journalists from The Hindu and The Indian Express, the affidavit said they were released after their credentials were recognised. It also denied allegations that journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta had been illegally detained or that police had seized equipment belonging to journalists.