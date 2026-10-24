CTI urges Rahul to defer Nov 1 rally, warns of ₹10,000 crore trade loss

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan until after November 10, warning that it could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak Diwali shopping season.

In a letter to Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally could affect wholesale and retail markets around Ramlila Maidan at a time when traders expect heavy customer footfall ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.

Goyal said Delhi records business worth around Rs 25,000 crore across sectors such as gold and silver, electronics, clothing, utensils, dry fruits, sweets, automobiles, property and gift items around Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The traders' body said markets generally see increased activity about a week before the festivals, making the timing of the rally a matter of concern for traders. According to the CTI's assessment, traders in Delhi have already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October due to rallies, marches and road closures in Connaught Place, India Gate and central Delhi. The disruptions affected the movement of goods to wholesale markets and reduced customer footfall at retail outlets, it claimed. The organisation also pointed to around 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Nai Sarak, Mori Gate, Kinari Bazar, Dariba, Daryaganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh and Azad Market.

These markets supply goods to different parts of the country, and traffic diversions, barricading and possible restrictions on public transport during the rally could disrupt business operations, CTI said. Goyal expressed concern over the possible inconvenience to traders and buyers travelling to Delhi from other states through the Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations. He said restrictions on roads and heavy crowds could discourage outstation buyers from visiting the capital during the festive season. While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest and democratic expression, CTI urged political parties to avoid holding large rallies in key commercial areas until the festival period ends.

The traders' body requested the leader of the Congress party, a core constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, to consider holding the rally after November 10, saying the postponement would help protect business activity during one of the busiest periods of the year. The opposition rally is aimed at ramping up pressure on the government over the "vote chori" issue and for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. On October 12, protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep, with opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participating in a 'March for Democracy' along a heavily barricaded route in Delhi and filing a joint petition against the SIR.