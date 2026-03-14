Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West and East Garo Hills amid unrest

Curfew has been extended in Meghalaya's violence-hit West Garo Hills district till 6 am on Sunday, officials said.

It will be enforced across the district, with relaxation from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday to procure essential items, according to an order issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in the East Garo Hills district will continue until further orders, the officials said.

Williamnagar Main Bazar in East Garo Hills will be permitted to open from 6 am to 1 pm, District Magistrate R P Marak said in another order.

During the curfew period, residents have been asked to remain indoors, with movement in the two districts prohibited, except during the relaxation hours, the officials said.