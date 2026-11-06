Cyber criminals have no place in society, says SC while denying bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday took a stern view of cyber fraud, observing that those involved in such offences had no place in society and should remain behind bars.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observations while refusing to entertain a bail application filed by an accused in a cyber fraud case. The accused had also sought permission to surrender after Deepavali, but the court declined the request.

“We are ruthless about cyber criminals. There is no sympathy coming from us. Cyber criminals have no space in society, and jails are only meant for them,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The Bench observed that even people convicted of murder could potentially be rehabilitated, but those involved in cyber fraud should not be shown similar leniency. “You can release murderers. They can be rehabilitated. But not cyber criminals. They should not be anywhere but in jail,” the Chief Justice said. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was also part of the Bench, told the lawyer representing the accused that the police would take action if his client failed to surrender. “You do not surrender, the police will take care of you,” Justice Bagchi said. The observations come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's recent directions to strengthen the response of law enforcement agencies to cybercrime, particularly cases involving so-called digital arrests.

The same Bench had directed the authorities to put in place standard operating procedures (SOPs) and institutional mechanisms to prevent cyber fraud and ensure time-bound refunds to victims. It had also asked law enforcement agencies to initiate criminal proceedings against cyber fraudsters through the zero FIR mechanism. The court had taken note of a status report submitted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which highlighted a decline in complaints relating to digital arrests. According to the report, complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal fell from 1,23,672 in 2024 to 58,249 in 2025. The number stood at 16,377 for the period ending June 30, 2026.