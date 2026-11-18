The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange” alert warning of rainfall for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana as Cyclonic Storm Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, with landfall expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20.

The storm is likely to intensify further into a “very severe cyclonic storm” by the evening of November 19 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20, according to the IMD's November 18 cyclone bulletin.

The weather department has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, at landfall.

The orange rainfall warnings for November 20 cover five districts each in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. In Andhra Pradesh, these include Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. In Odisha, the districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput. In Telangana, four districts- Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Suryapet- are under orange warnings for November 20 and 21. Several other districts have yellow warnings. ALSO READ: After Arnab and Murasu, third cyclone 'Akvan' to hit Andhra: What we know The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely. Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places between November 19 and 21, while eastern Telangana could see similar conditions on November 20 and 21.

Odisha restricts coastal tourism, plans evacuation Ahead of the cyclone, the Odisha government has restricted beach tourism and recreational activities along vulnerable coastal areas. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil has directed the tourism department to suspend boating, water sports, pleasure cruises and other sea-based tourist activities at vulnerable coastal locations. Authorities have also been asked to restrict public access to unsafe beaches, seafronts, jetties and coastal viewing points. Hotels, resorts and tour operators have been instructed to alert guests, avoid outdoor excursions, follow evacuation or shelter directions and maintain emergency contacts and essential supplies. The restrictions will remain in force until the IMD withdraws its warnings and district authorities certify that conditions are safe.

The state is also preparing to evacuate more than 200,000 people from vulnerable areas, particularly landslide-prone hilly regions in southern Odisha. Six districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput—have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides. District administrations have estimated that 204,070 people may need to be moved to safer locations, with Ganjam accounting for the highest number at 121,597, officials said. The state has identified 1,902 vulnerable locations across 87 blocks in eight districts and 3,329 cyclone shelters for possible evacuation. More than 2,500 pregnant women have also been identified, of whom over 100 have already been shifted, officials said.