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Cyclone Arnab: Andhra, Odisha prepare to evacuate people ahead of landfall

Arnab, ‌which formed over the ​Bay of Bengal before intensifying ​into a cyclonic storm, is expected to ​make landfall in Andhra Pradesh state by Wednesday morning

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha
Representative image from file
Reuters Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
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Two states along India's eastern coast were preparing ​to evacuate thousands of people ahead of Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, as one of them said it would close schools in some districts for two days.
 
Arnab, ‌which formed over the ​Bay of Bengal before intensifying ​into a cyclonic storm, is expected to ​make landfall in Andhra Pradesh state by Wednesday morning, with gusts of as much as 140 kph (87 mph), India's weather office said.
 
The cyclone will probably intensify further, ​it added.
 
The weather system is expected to bring ‌heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh's northern ​and central coastal districts, and southern regions of neighbouring Odisha.
 
Andhra Pradesh has called for boats at sea to return ‌ashore and ordered speedy restoration ​of power in ‌case of disruptions.
 
A senior Andhra Pradesh disaster management ‌official told Reuters on Monday the state government had identified ​570,000 people as vulnerable and evacuations would start on Monday evening.
 
Odisha's government announced the closure ​of schools and colleges in five districts for Tuesday and Wednesday, and said it was preparing ‌to move residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.
 
The ‌Bay of Bengal is one of the world's major regions for tropical cyclones.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Andhra PradeshOdisha CycloneBay of Bengal

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

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