Cyclone Murasu hits Andhra coast; schools shut, flights disrupted

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone brought heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching 110 kmph.

According to the IMD, the landfall process began around 1 am on Tuesday, with the cyclone continuing to cross the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh region. The IMD said the landfall point was expected to be between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. Heavy spells of rainfall are likely across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 12 hours.

Where has Cyclone Murasu triggered heavy rainfall and red alerts?

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring southern regions. Continuous rainfall has been reported in Puducherry since midnight, disrupting normal life. The cyclone has also brought persistent showers to North Tamil Nadu. The IMD had forecast that Cyclone Murasu would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, during the early hours of November 3. “In association with the severe cyclonic storm, there is likely heavy rainfall occurring in coastal Andhra Pradesh, south coastal Andhra Pradesh,” K Nagaratna, Director of Andhra IMD, told ANI. “Red warnings have been issued to Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, NTR, and Prakasam,” he said.

How has Cyclone Murasu disrupted flights, transport and schools? Adverse weather conditions have disrupted major flight operations and regional transport hubs, with delays reported at Visakhapatnam Airport. Domestic carriers issued advisories warning passengers of delays and flight realignments at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports due to severe crosswinds and heavy rainfall. District authorities have advised students and parents to rely strictly on local administrative notifications issued by the District Collectorate regarding school schedules. In the southern and central districts, school and college closures were selectively announced in areas severely affected by the storm. District Collectors in Bapatla, Palnadu, NTR, Nellore and Gudur ordered the closure of all government, corporate and private educational institutions.