Cyclone Murasu intensifies into severe storm, to hit Andhra coast by Nov 3

Cyclonic Storm Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the system moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region at 2.30 am IST on November 2.

The severe cyclonic storm was centred near latitude 13.6°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam.

The weather agency said the storm is very likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm, with a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph. The landfall is likely between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm IST on November 2 and 4 am IST on November 3, the IMD said. Meanwhile, the Rayagada district administration has stepped up its preparedness for the possible impact of Cyclone Murasu, deploying all 11 fire station teams and heavy machinery at strategic locations for emergency response, Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra said.

The administration held a virtual emergency review meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of the District Collector to assess preparedness for the possible cyclone and heavy rainfall. The meeting reviewed early warning systems, emergency services, rescue and relief operations, shelter arrangements and the availability of essential equipment. Speaking about the preparedness measures, Kahanra said, "In preparation for Cyclone Murasu, the Rayagada District Collector held a virtual emergency meeting to discuss safety measures and readiness. Key topics included the district's preparedness, early warning systems, emergency services, and shelter preparations." He said that, based on reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the district was under a yellow warning until November 2, followed by an orange warning for November 3 and 4.