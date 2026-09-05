Dahi Handi 2026: Mumbai sees thousands of 'Govindas' form human pyramids

Festive fervour reached a crescendo on Saturday, as thousands of 'govindas' formed human pyramids across Mumbai and neighbouring cities, risking bone-breaking falls to shatter curd-filled clay pots to mark Dahi Handi.

From narrow alleyways of Lalbaug and Dadar in central Mumbai to mega-venues in Thane, the air hung heavy with the beat of dhols, as troupes of young 'govindas', both male and female, travelled to venues in different parts of the city and suburbs to test months of practice to scale towering heights and win prizes worth lakhs.

Decorated with flowers and balloons, hundreds of 'handis' (clay pots) were suspended in residential societies, at busy intersections, and open grounds across the metropolis after midnight, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi, an integral part of the Janmashtami festivities, involves troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids as high as 10 tiers to break earthen pots filled with curd and suspended several metres above the ground. Dressed in vibrant jerseys, troupes swarmed streets in open trucks and tempos from early morning, travelling to major venues. Civic authorities have kept over 100 hospital beds and emergency medical teams on standby to handle the injured. Popular Bollywood and Marathi chartbusters blared from high-decibel speakers, amplifying the electric atmosphere, particularly in areas, including Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Bhandup, Mulund, Jogeshwari, Andheri, and neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai.