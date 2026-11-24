The Supreme Court on Monday mooted allowing only Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) vehicles into the national capital to curb air pollution. The move comes as the Delhi government has already barred vehicles registered outside the city that do not meet BS-VI norms from November 1 to January 31, 2027. BS-VI, India’s strictest emission norm, came into force on April 1, 2020.Delhi’s registrations over the decade since financial year 2017-18 (FY18) show that 26 per cent, or 1 in 4 vehicles, are below the norm. Among its neighbouring districts, Ghaziabad and Noida have the highest share of BS-VI registrations. However, vehicles are only part of the story. Delhi’s own sources accounted for 33.06 per cent of its fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the first week of November, with the rest coming from NCR districts and stubble burning. Transport made up 52 per cent of the local share.