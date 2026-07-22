Datanomics: Acquisition of surveillance equipment by police on the rise

On July 20, the Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court (HC) that it was not conducting intrusive surveillance of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, explaining that videography at the site was undertaken solely to maintain law and order. A set of nationwide data shows a moderate rise in surveillance equipment with the police. Drones and CCTVs possessed by the Indian police increased by 13.6 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively, in 2023 compared with 2022. The Delhi Police account for a relatively small share of drones, while Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir top the list. Public opinion broadly supports such surveillance measures as a justified means to curb demonstrations. Meanwhile, the share of security and surveillance technology companies founded in India in the world rose significantly, from 13 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025.