Home / India News / Datanomics: Asha Bhosle, the 'Last Mughal' of Indian music, leaves legacy

Datanomics: Asha Bhosle, the 'Last Mughal' of Indian music, leaves legacy

Asha Bhosle was rewarded for her contributions to the Indian cinema and music industries

Asha Bhosle
premium
Asha Bhosle made her debut at age 10 with song named 'Chala Chala Nav Bala' for a Marathi film 'Majha Bal', and gradually made her name in the Hindi music industry, alongside stalwarts such as Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. (Photo:PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Renowned singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai, after a career spanning 8 decades and several evergreen songs. Her ability to master different styles of music, from Indian classical to Western tunes, made her one of the stalwarts of the Indian playback singing industry. During her musical journey, she recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages. 
 
:
 
She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award — India's highest award in cinema — in 2000. Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, had received the Bharat Ratna in 2001. Among her contemporaries Mohammed Rafi won the Padma Shri in 1967.  
 
:
 
Bhosle made her debut at age 10 with song named 'Chala Chala Nav Bala' for a Marathi film 'Majha Bal', and gradually made her name in the Hindi music industry, alongside stalwarts such as Mangeshkar, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. She established herself in the 1960s, and her partnership with renowned music director Rahul Dev Burman – who she later married -- delivered many hit songs.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC raps states over illegal sand mining, flags risk to Chambal bridge

No impact on ops, full compliance amid Noida worker protests: MSWIL

Noida industrial workers' protest turns violent: What are their demands?

SC seeks Centre, EC's response on plea for biometric voter verification

Mathura boat capsize: Death toll rises to 15 as two more bodies recovered

Topics :artistIndian artists

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story