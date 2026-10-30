Home / India News / Datanomics: Delhi is shutting its gates to polluting vehicles from Nov 1

Datanomics: Delhi is shutting its gates to polluting vehicles from Nov 1

From November 1 to January 31, Delhi will bar non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the city, except EVs and CNG vehicles, as part of efforts to curb winter air pollution.

air pollution, delhi pollution
premium
Delhi will restrict the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the city from November 1 to January 31, 2027, as part of its winter pollution control measures. Electric and CNG vehicles will be exempt. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Starting November 1, the Delhi government announced it will prohibit vehicles registered outside the city that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms. The curbs will run until January 31, 2027. Electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles are exempt. The move is part of the city’s winter pollution control plan to cut vehicle emissions.  BS-VI is India’s strictest vehicle emission standard, introduced nationwide on April 1, 2020. Since then, 69 per cent of Delhi’s own registrations are BS-VI. Among the vehicles coming to Delhi from the outskirts, Gurugram and Faridabad will be hit the most, with about three in every ten registrations below BS-VI. Transport is the second biggest cause of rising pollution in Delhi. However, transport accounts for just 23 per cent of winter PM2.5 levels. The biggest culprit is secondary particulate matter, which forms in the air from reactions between gaseous pollutants. Part of the reason for this is also vehicles driven on petrol, diesel, and heavy duty combustion engines. The government tackled the other part by imposing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) starting October 21.  
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for govt jobs

SC scrutiny of MCA control puts NCLT, NCLAT autonomy in spotlight

SC asks govt to include penalties for misuse of live-streamed court videos

PMi releases ₹3,000 cr PM-KISAN instalment to over 3.54 mn Odisha farmers

Can't brand consensual intimacy as rape after a relationship fails: SC

Topics :Delhi PollutionDelhi public transportEmission normsDelhi

First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Next Story