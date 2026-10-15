Datanomics: Delhi Metro's restrictions hit a 10-year high in 2026

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that no metro services were curtailed during the October 10 protests and that only entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of the 303 stations.

Data reveal an interesting trend: 335 metro stations in Delhi were under restrictions between 2017 and October 12, 2026, with nearly 30 per cent of all restrictions occurring in 2026 alone. The number of metro station restrictions imposed for security reasons — including protests, Independence Day celebrations, terror threats, and other events or concerns — increased from 10 in 2017 to 70 in 2021, and further to 100 in 2026.