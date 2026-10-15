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Datanomics: Delhi Metro's restrictions hit a 10-year high in 2026

Delhi Metro station restrictions surged to 100 in 2026, accounting for nearly 30% of all restrictions since 2017, amid a rise in protest-related closures

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Metro stations in Central Delhi, such as Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Patel Chowk, were among the most frequently restricted locations
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
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Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that no metro services were curtailed during the October 10 protests and that only entry and exit were restricted in 45 out of the 303 stations. 
 
Data reveal an interesting trend: 335 metro stations in Delhi were under restrictions between 2017 and October 12, 2026, with nearly 30 per cent of all restrictions occurring in 2026 alone. The number of metro station restrictions imposed for security reasons — including protests, Independence Day celebrations, terror threats, and other events or concerns — increased from 10 in 2017 to 70 in 2021, and further to 100 in 2026. 
 
Closures and curbs during Covid year of 2020 are not considered. 
 
Metro stations in Central Delhi, such as Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Patel Chowk, were among the most frequently restricted locations. Meanwhile, DMRC has also been grappling with financial losses. These losses increased from ₹95 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18) to ₹4,936 crore in FY24 before being trimmed by two-thirds in FY25. 
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCMetro

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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