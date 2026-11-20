Air quality in the national capital remains concerning, with Stage II and Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) still in force. This is pushing the city to reassess how quickly it can rely on electric vehicles (EVs). Delhi’s own emissions accounted for 33.06 per cent of the city’s fine particulate matter (PM2.5) during the first week of November, while the rest came from neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) districts and stubble burning in surrounding agricultural states, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).Of this 33.06 per cent, vehicles made up the largest share at 52 per cent. Delhi’s EV share in total registrations between financial year 2017-18 (FY18) and FY27 (as of November 19) is the second highest in the country after Tripura. However, most of the EVs registered in this period are three-wheelers (3Ws), buses, and other passenger transport vehicles. Two-wheelers (2Ws) are the largest vehicular source of PM2.5 at 31 per cent of the transport sector’s emissions. They also make up 63 per cent of the vehicles registered in Delhi, yet account for only 6 per cent of the EVs.