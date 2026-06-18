Datanomics: Digital censorship in India rose sharply over the past decade
India issued over 54,000 digital block orders between 2014 and 2025, with MeitY emerging as the leading authority behind online content restrictionsJayant Pankaj New Delhi
India issued over 54,000 digital block orders between 2014 and 2025, with MeitY emerging as the leading authority behind online content restrictionsJayant Pankaj New Delhi
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 8:33 PM IST