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Datanomics: Digital censorship in India rose sharply over the past decade

India issued over 54,000 digital block orders between 2014 and 2025, with MeitY emerging as the leading authority behind online content restrictions

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Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 8:33 PM IST
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On June 17, messaging app Telegram challenged before the Delhi High Court the Indian government’s temporary ban on it. The ban was implemented to prevent paper leaks. This is not an isolated incident. Between 2014 and 2025, the government issued 54,310 digital block orders.  Website blocks, encompassing URLs, full domains, and social media accounts, comprised 97.5 per cent of these directives, while mobile app bans accounted for 2.5 per cent. The volume of website restrictions has surged dramatically over the past decade, climbing from 471 in 2014 to a peak of 9,849 in 2020.This high volume persisted with 9,845 orders in 2024, before dropping sharply to 3,266 in 2025. Between 2018 and 2023, social media platforms bore the brunt of these actions: X (formerly Twitter) accounts made up 37 per cent of the targeted blocks, followed by Facebook accounts at 28 per cent. Crucially, the mechanism behind these restrictions has shifted.  Block orders initiated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) jumped from just 8 per cent of total blocks in 2015 to 63 per cent in 2022, officially surpassing court-ordered curbs as the primary driver of digital censorship in India. 
 
 
   

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Topics :TelegramNEET UGQuestion paper leak

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 8:33 PM IST

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